Summit X LLC Sells 148 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $452,721,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,172,000 after purchasing an additional 633,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $255.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74. The firm has a market cap of $291.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

