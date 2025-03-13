Summit X LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 653,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,905 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 138,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,280,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $338.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.80 and a 200 day moving average of $372.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

