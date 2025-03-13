Summit X LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $110,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $438.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

