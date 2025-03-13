Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. 504,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average session volume of 43,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Stria Lithium Stock Up 13.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.
About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stria Lithium
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.