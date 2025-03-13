Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 504,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average daily volume of 43,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Stria Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40.
About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
Further Reading
