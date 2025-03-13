Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
Shares of SOIEF remained flat at $22.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.
About Stolt-Nielsen
