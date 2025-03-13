StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Old Point Financial stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2,506.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,785,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,554,000 after buying an additional 18,064,777 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 344,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 263,026 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 263,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.