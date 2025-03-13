StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.0 %
Old Point Financial stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
