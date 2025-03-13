StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ESGR opened at $331.80 on Wednesday. Enstar Group has a one year low of $275.02 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total value of $32,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 258,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,649 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $59,941,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

