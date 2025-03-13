StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Caesarstone Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.10. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
