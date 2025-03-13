StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Caesarstone Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.10. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 143,963 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 388,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

