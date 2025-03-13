StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

