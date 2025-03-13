StockNews.com Downgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Buy

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,352,932,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

