StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,618.20. This trade represents a 99.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.