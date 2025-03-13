StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OMEX stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.57.
In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,618.20. This trade represents a 99.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
