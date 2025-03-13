StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 4.7 %
Energy Focus stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
Energy Focus Company Profile
