StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 11th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.07 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 192,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

