Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sangamo Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 23,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 432% compared to the average volume of 4,347 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,319.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

