Stock Traders Buy High Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 3,290 call options.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $144.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.71. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 113.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

