Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

