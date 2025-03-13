Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

