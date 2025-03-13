Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $194.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

