Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.52 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.