Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.5 million-$202.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.4 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of CXM opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.