Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Announces Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of SPX stock opened at GBX 7,050 ($91.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,383.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,179.08. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 6,350 ($82.35) and a 52 week high of £107.30 ($139.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($101.15) to GBX 7,700 ($99.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,478 ($109.95).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

