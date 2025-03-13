Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.05 and last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 59843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 92.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.