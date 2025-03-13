Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Derek Harding Purchases 6 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding bought 6 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.59) per share, for a total transaction of £160.02 ($207.52).

Spectris Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,534 ($32.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,797.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,678.71. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,370 ($30.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,430 ($44.48).

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectris had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectris plc will post 194.7972456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXS. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($41.24) to GBX 3,000 ($38.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,765 ($48.83).

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

