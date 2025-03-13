Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Up 11.7 %

SPVNF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

