Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Up 11.7 %
SPVNF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
