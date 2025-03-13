SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 23,410 shares.The stock last traded at $171.51 and had previously closed at $174.15.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.97. The company has a market capitalization of $882.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGLV. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

