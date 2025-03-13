SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.32 and last traded at $274.44, with a volume of 4262009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.86 and its 200 day moving average is $248.94.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.