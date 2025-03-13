SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 115,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNK opened at $95.40 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.47 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

