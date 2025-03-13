SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,508,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 8,885,009 shares.The stock last traded at $91.53 and had previously closed at $91.52.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365,479 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,460,000 after buying an additional 584,732 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,949,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,629,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,232,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

