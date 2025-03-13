SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 1.1% increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.89 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $671.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,989.00 and a beta of 0.34.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

