Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 571,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 156,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
