Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 571,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 156,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Southern Energy Trading Down 15.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
