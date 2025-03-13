Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) dropped 21.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 341,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 155,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Southern Energy Stock Down 15.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
