Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.4 million-$188.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.1 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

