Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.4 million-$188.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.1 million.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
