Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 247,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,847,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The company has a market cap of $398.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 945,863 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 330,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

