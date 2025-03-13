Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $5.73 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $437.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

