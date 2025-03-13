Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $124,433,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 165.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after buying an additional 333,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,073,269. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,148,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,454 shares in the company, valued at $33,593,634. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,391 shares of company stock worth $50,053,371 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:SNOW opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

