Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells $9,040,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,599,673.92. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snap Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,117,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,031,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $422,049,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Snap by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $30,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $27,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,519 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.