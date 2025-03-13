Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 878,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Doximity were worth $46,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Doximity by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Doximity by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

