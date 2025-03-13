Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 56,552 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,552 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $46,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.84. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

