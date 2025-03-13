Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $49,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $566.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $555.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.