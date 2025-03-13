Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $187.75 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,067,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,908 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $187,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Shares of CL stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

