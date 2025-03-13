Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $258,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $844.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,002.41 and its 200-day moving average is $984.53.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,114.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.