Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,660 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cencora were worth $76,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cencora by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Cencora by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $263.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.81.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock worth $3,382,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

