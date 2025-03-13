Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Up 3.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 34,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 256,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Specifically, Chairman David D. Smith acquired 67,131 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $937,148.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 818,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,411.24. This trade represents a 8.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Sinclair Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $979.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sinclair by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 440,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 355,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,493 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

