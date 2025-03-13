Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 488,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 359,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 target price on shares of Silver X Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Silver X Mining Stock Up 2.6 %

About Silver X Mining

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of C$27.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

