Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 4,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver Bull Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company holds interests in various property concessions in Mexico within a mining district known as the Sierra Mojada District. The main project of the company is the Sierra Mojada Project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.