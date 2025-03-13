SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.99 and last traded at C$21.09. 15,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 10,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.20.

SIG Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.90.

About SIG Group

(Get Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.