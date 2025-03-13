Short Interest in Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Increases By 179.6%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,295,800 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the February 13th total of 3,682,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Xiaomi Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of XIACF opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Xiaomi has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

