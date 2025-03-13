Short Interest in WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Grows By 244.1%

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 244.1% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.
WithSecure Oyj Price Performance
Shares of FSOYF stock remained flat at C$0.98 during trading hours on Thursday. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98.
About WithSecure Oyj
